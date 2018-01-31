Perth Knife Sharpening offers a competitive price range for its list of sharpening services. Clients may book sharpening services online or drop off their knives at the company’s Scarborough workshop.

[PERTH, 31/01/2018] — Perth Knife Sharpening, a sharpening business based in Australia, offers a competitive price range for its list of sharpening services. Clients may book an appointment online or visit the company’s workshop in Scarborough to drop off their knives.

Pricing for Sharpening Services

Specialists at Perth Knife Sharpening assess their client’s knives and uses techniques specific to each knife and its condition. The company maintains a competitive range of prices for its sharpening services without compromising efficiency and quality. They accept cash, eftpos transactions and credit card payments.

The sharpening services include:

• $6.50 – Small Knife Sharpening

• $8.00 – Medium Knife Sharpening

• $10.00 – Large Knife Sharpening

• $10.00 – Domestic/Kitchen Scissors Sharpening

• $10.00 – Cerrated/Bread Knife Sharpening

• $15.00 – Tailor/Dressmaking/Sailmaking Scissor Sharpening

• $4.00 – Small Chisel Sharpening

• $6.00 – Medium Chisel Sharpening

• $8.00 – Large Chisel Sharpening

• $30.00 – Sharpening for a Set of Chisels (up to 6)

• $50.00 – Knife Block Sharpening Voucher (includes up to 8 knives and 1 pair of scissors, valid up to 12 months)

Booking Process

Clients can book sharpening services online and schedule a visit from the Perth Knife Sharpening team at their most convenient time. The company has an on-site full mobile sharpening workshop, suitable for home services across Perth.

Clients also have the option to drop off their items at the company’s workshop at Scarborough and wait until the knives are ready for pick-up. For clients who want to know how the system works, specialists can explain the process to them in detail over the phone or at their office.

AboutPerth Knife Sharpening

Perth Knife Sharpening provides quality mobile blade sharpening services to restaurants and households within the greater Perth region. The company has a vast array of tools for sharpening knives, scissors and chisels back to their factory finish. They utilise belt driven systems, leather honing strops and water-cooled electric stones for various types of sharpening work.

For details about their pricing and booking system, visit http://perthknifesharpening.com.au.