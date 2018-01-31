A fresh, exciting new company, Macedonia Holidays, is offering UK customers the chance to take a trip somewhere truly unique on their next vacation. The business provides fantastic deals on holidays to Macedonia, a beautiful Balkan country with a fascinating culture and breathtaking scenery.

Dubbed “the Cinderella of former Yugoslavia” by Hilary Bradt, publisher of Bradt travel guide to Macedonia, the enchanting destination is well known in other parts of the world for delicious delicacies, wonderful wine selections, and stunning sights. Macedonia Holidays is delighted to be able to offer their customers the opportunity to take a chance and travel to this exciting new location.

The company offers travelers a variety of different holidays in Macedonia from a vacation at Ohrid Lake to a trip to Skopje City as well as many more. The company hopes to provide all the different types of vacations holiday goers could want, from the same location!

Along with various types of vacations, customers can also choose from holiday packages at different prices. Macedonia Holidays is keen to offer vacations to all travellers regardless of budget or financial limitations and ensure that everyone can gain access to an incredible holiday.

Macedonia Holidays offer customers something more than their competitors because their travel experts have visited the country themselves. As such, they can tell customers about exciting experiences, unique opportunities, all from a first-hand experience.

As well as offering perfectly planned vacations, Macedonia Holidays is also happy to work with customers to manufacture unique holiday packages to cater to specific tastes. This includes an individualised itinerary purely designed for an specific client.

Macedonia Holidays also take pride in their high level of customer service and support. The company strives to deliver a fast turnaround with their services, providing a quote to customers, just 24 hours after the first inquiry. As well as this the company only asks for thirty percent of the holiday fee upfront while the rest can be paid just sixty days before travel.

Macedonia holidays are a company of self-professed travel addicts who love the unique country that they offer holidays too. Their mission is to deliver an excellent level of service and help as many people as possible experience one of the best holiday destinations that hardly anyone knows.

As well as providing typical holidays, the company has a wealth of experience in catering to specific requests including historical weekends, religious tours, stag adventures and summer cruises. The company believes that Macedonia is the perfect destination for all these activities and much more.

On their new website, customers can choose from a massive range of different packages or call up the company to arrange their own unique trip. More information about the company can be found on their website. Alternatively, a representative for the travel company can be contacted with the information provided below.

Contact

Chris Hall

Company: Macedonia Holidays

Address: 107a St James Rd, Sutton, London, SM1 2TJ, UK

Phone: 0800 292 6026

Email: chris@macedoniaholidays.co.uk

Website: http://macedoniaholidays.co.uk/