In terms of application the market is sectioned into

Vaccine Delivery

Pain Management

Insulin Delivery

Pediatric Injections

Other Applications

By Product the market is sectioned into

Jet Injectors

Competing Needle-free Technologies

Top regions encompassed in this study are

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The leading players in this market are

Injex Pharma AG

Antares Pharma Inc.

Zogenix Inc.

Pharmajet Inc.

Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd.

3M

Table of Contents

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report 2018

1 Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices

1.2 Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Jet Injectors

1.2.4 Competing Needle-free Technologies

1.3 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Vaccine Delivery

1.3.3 Pain Management

1.3.4 Insulin Delivery

1.3.5 Pediatric Injections

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

