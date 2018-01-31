Zk’in, an Australian based, certified organic skin care line offers natural clarifying exfoliators for clear, supple skin. Zk’in provides clinically proven, naturally enriched skin care products that are mild and non-irritating.

Exfoliation improves and invigorates skin texture and lustre, leaving only smooth, glowing skin. It also helps open the pores and allows moisturisers or serums to be absorbed into the skin more readily.

An Environmentally Friendly Skin Exfoliator

Zk’in only uses certified organic ingredients in their products. Certified by ACO, their Clarifying Exfoliator contains gentle, natural ingredients that remove excess oil to reveal a refreshed, luminous complexion.

Instead of using harmful synthetic microbeads, Zk’in’s Organic Clarifying Exfoliator contains fresh Arabica coffee seed powder and Avena sativa or oat kernel flour. The granules are completely biodegradable and environmentally friendly, all while gently cleansing the skin of impurities.

The caffeine in the Arabica coffee beans alleviates puffiness and improves capillary tone, while the Colloidal oatmeal soothes redness and delivers a silky smooth texture. It also contains other skin-friendly ingredients, including aloe vera leaf juice for moisture, as well as organic bitter orange and red mandarin for a fresh, zesty scent.

Clinically Proven and Cruelty-Free

All of Zk’in’s products have been carefully tested by independent dermatologists to prove their effectiveness and safety. The Zk’in Organic Clarifying Exfoliator is completely cruelty-free and has not been tested on any animals.

Instead, their products are patch tested on human volunteers aged 19 to 63 years of age. All Zk’in products scored zero irritancy in all clinical trials and are approved non-irritants.

Zk’in aims to provide worry-free products that do not contain toxins and synthetics – ideal for every type of skin in any stage of a woman’s life.

About Zk’in

Zk’in was founded by Grace Culhaci, who developed her skin care line after developing a skin condition during her first pregnancy. She sought to create natural, organic, dermatologically tested products that are free from carcinogens and other toxic ingredients.

To learn more, visit https://www.zkinorganics.com.au/.