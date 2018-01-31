Safari ticket charges have been hiked at Nagarhole National park as well as Bandipur National park.

Nagarhole and Bandipur are the most preferred Safari destinations in South India.

The previous Charge was Rs 300 per head for Van safari. Now it has been raised to Rs 350 per Head

The hike as done to limit the number of tourists visiting the National park. Now Safari is become unaffordable to the common man. Camera charges are Rs 1000 Extra.

The Hike also generates more income to the Forest department. The extra money will be used towards the betterment of wildlife.

After the Safari price tickets hike Nagarhole resorts see a dip in bookings.

Tourists might consider taking up a safari in the Wayanad zone which is located near Nagarhole and costs much cheaper.

Information Source – https://www.otterscreek.in/blog/complete-guide-on-nagarhole-safari-2018/