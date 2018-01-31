Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, exclusively in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on type, application, regions, and manufacturers.

About this Report:

The report Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market by Manufacturers highlights the essential market dynamics of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

The Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

Food Grade

Industry Grade

The Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market can be segmented by Application as follows;

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Building Materials Industry

Antifreeze Industry

Food Industry

Others

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes:

Compass Minerals

Dead Sea Works

Nedmag

Alkim

Tinco

Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works

Xiangjiang

Huitai Group

Changsheng

Dongyuan Lianhai

Hongyuan Chemical

Xinhai Decing Products

Chenlong

Quancheng

Songchuan

Ruentai Chemical

Qinghai Iron Source Magnesium

Shouguang yuwei Chloride

Lianyungang Nippo Group

Table of Contents

1 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes 1

1.2 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Production (K MT) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2024) 2

1.2.2 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Food Grade 3

1.2.4 Industry Grade 4

1.3 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2013 – 2024) 6

1.3.2 Metallurgical Industry 7

1.3.3 Chemical Industry 9

1.3.4 Building Materials Industry 9

1.3.5 Antifreeze Industry 10

1.3.6 Food Industry 11

1.4 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market by Regions (2013-2024) 12

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2024) 12

1.4.2 North America Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 13

1.4.3 China Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 13

1.4.4 Europe Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 14

1.4.5 India Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 15

1.4.6 Rest of Asia Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 16

1.5 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Size (2013-2024) 17

1.5.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 17

1.5.2 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Capacity, Production (K MT) Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 18

