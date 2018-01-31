Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Dreamz Group has always been at the centre of activities that promote the cultural heritage of the city of Nawabs. Finding Lucknow Mahotsav an ideal occasion, Dreamz Group has organised stalls to promote the culturally rich history of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The primary objective is to make people aware of excellent investment opportunity through a social message of Lucknow Mahotsav amidst high foot fall in the event.

The Fascinating capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has ever been associated with a rich tradition of generosity, warmth, exotic cuisine and architectural masterpieces (inspired by Mughal and Persian Architecture). Lucknow has attained beyond compare levels of excellence in food, architecture, Chikan Kari and politesse (known as ‘Tahzeeb’) during the period of Nawabs as well as in recent times.

Growth partners, one of the latest projects released by the group for the purpose of investment providing an opportunity to earn money with investments. Dreamz Group has firm belief in important sayings of Mr. Warren Buffett which says, “Never Depend on a Single Income, Make Investment to Create a Second Source.” Keeping this as Idol and working on the same principle, Dreamz Group has come up with new innovative domains of Investment which means your money will go for the development of Bollywood Film Promotions, Celebrity Events Promotions, Web Services, Digital Branding and Promotions, Digital Earning and Real Estate. The application for investors from all around the country is invited to invest in the brand.

Growth Partners also deals with Dreamz Group’s real estate venture known in the city by the name of Dreamz Infra Ventures. The money of the real estate investors is going to be invested in Mega affordable projects to develop them and make them available for the common people. The best part of Growth Partners is that it has reliability of Real Estate and returns better than mutual funds. You will be the winner at both the ends.