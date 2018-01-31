With its long and winding mountain roads and scenic aquamarine seas, Crete is no doubt a wonderful holiday destination. There’s no better way to explore the island than by driving a car. The good news is that you can easily rent a car in Crete way ahead of time so that you have a vehicle waiting for you when you arrive. Before you make things final with a car rental service provider, be sure to check the following:

1. Years in the business

It’s a good idea to get car rentals in Crete from companies that have been in the business for a long time Longevity says a lot in the car rental business—and a company that has been around for many years must be doing a good job. They also have more experience in terms of solving problems and providing assistance to their clients.

2. Customer service

When you are stuck in the middle of an area you don’t know because of car trouble, you will wish you rented your car from a company that is known for excellent customer service. Choose a car rental in Crete that has its own hotline—reachable 24 hours a day—in case you need roadside assistance due to a flat tire and other vehicle problems.

3. Honest reviews

Don’t just rely on what the company’s claims. Seek out reviews about their services from reliable third-party review websites, as well as on social media pages.

4. Locations

One sign that the car rental in Crete is huge and reputable is if they have many locations. The best companies provide a car hire in major cities and airports. They are where the most tourists are.

5. Availability of cars

What good is a car rental service if they cannot offer the car you want? Your car rental service provider must have a large fleet of various kinds of vehicles. Customers should have the option to choose between automatic and manual, too. More importantly, their cars must be well-maintained and in good condition.

6. Insurance and service inclusions

Since you are traveling to another country, your safety and protection must be your priority. Never go for cheap rent a car in Crete without full insurance for they might hold you accountable for stolen or damaged vehicle. Opt for a provider that includes personal accident insurance and other free services for your convenience.