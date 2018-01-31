Market Highlights

The study reveals that North America region dominates the human capital management software market. With the increasing number of industries and their company expansion has result into the increasing use of human capital management software. Human capital management is the set of practices, which focuses on providing specific competencies in the organization such as workforce acquisition, management, and optimization. The human capital management software supports the organizations to take the appropriate decisions about employees by monitoring their performance throughout.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand from various sectors such manufacturing, healthcare, telecom, energy, retail, logistics and transportation and others. These software helps the companies find the right talent, improve capabilities, and grow their business. The prominent companies such as Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S), Zoho Corporation (India), WebHR (U.S), CakeHR (U.K), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S), Infor (U.S), Kronos Incorporated (U.S), The Sage Group plc. (U.S) are providing human capital management software solutions to improve signal processing functions. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, Human Capital Management Software Market is estimated to grow rapidly with a huge demand in the market.

The global human capital management software market is expected to reach USD ~ 24 billion at a CAGR of over 9% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Human Capital Management Software Market Segmentation

The global human capital management software market is segmented into software, services, organizations, deployment,application, end users, and region. The software are segmented into core HR, workforce management, sourcing and recruiting, applicant tracking system, staffing vendor management and others. The services are segmented into integration, support and maintenance, consulting and others. The deployments are segmented into on premise & on cloud. The organizations are segmented into small- mid size and large enterprises. The applications are segmented analytics, training and recruitment, payroll, HR planning and others. The end users are segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, telecom, energy, retail, logistics and transportation and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global human capital management software market: Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), ADP, LLC (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), Benefitfocus Inc. (U.S.), BambooHR (U.S), PeopleFluent (U.S), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S), Zoho Corporation (India), WebHR (U.S), CakeHR (U.K), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S), Infor (U.S), Kronos Incorporated (U.S), The Sage Group plc. (U.S) and among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global human capital management software market is studied on the basis of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America region is dominating the global human capital management software market. The human capital management software market is witnessing a high growth as human resource people has to manage workforce acquisition, management, and optimization of people in the organizations. Europe is expecting to gain huge popularity in human capital management software market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. Government initiative and liberal policies are inviting major big players in this region resulting high employment ratio.

