The global hospital acquired infection treatment market in 2015 was dominated by a handful of players, including Abbott, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Bayer AG. The market is currently in a state of battle with the growing count of generics available in the world, owing to an incoming wave of patent expirations. This could create a problem for players trying to maintain favorable profit margins.

According to a research report released by Transparency Market Research, the highly fragmented global hospital acquired infection treatment market holds a medium level of competition for players of all sizes. Key players are locked in rivalry for the development of treatments for alternative molecule therapies and multi-drug resistant pathogens. At the same time, the threat of new entrants to the existing market is very high, owing to the growing demand for enhanced therapeutics, despite the high entry barriers set by strict regulatory frameworks and capital intensive research and development. The global hospital acquired infection treatment market was valued at US$28.99 bn at the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024. By the end of 2024, this market is expected to reach an estimated US$36.61 bn.

Growing Geriatric Population Propels Nosocomial Treatment Demand in Developed Economies

“There is a multi-tracked set of drivers that are currently augmenting the global hospital acquired infection treatment market. Each driver is directly or indirectly linked to the other. Of the many factors in favor of the market’s growth, the leading factor has to be the growing geriatric population. The elderly – due to their lower physical immunity – are incredibly prone to infections and especially nosocomial ones. Therefore, the growing population of the geriatric is a serious factor that needs to be accounted for within the global hospital acquired infection treatment market,” states a TMR analyst.

Other factors driving the global hospital acquired infection treatment market include the overall condition of healthcare organizations in emerging economies. Their generally lower levels of hygiene, infrastructure maintenance and sterilization techniques are creating a very high demand for nosocomial infection treatments. Countries from Asia Pacific, for instance, are currently showing to be leading in terms of growth rate of demand, thereby attracting several prominent players in the global hospital acquired infection treatment market.

Multi-drug Resistant Bacteria Complicating Market Scenario in Nosocomial Infections Treatments

A key restraint acting on the global hospital acquired infection treatment market currently, is the steady increase in the rate of failures in treatment caused by the growing number of multi-drug resistant bacteria. Given a frequent rate of survival of bacteria after being exposed to drugs that are designed to eliminate them, they are known to develop resistance to them, pressuring the healthcare industry to seek alternative treatments or other forms of drug treatments. There is a growing rate of multi-drug resistant bacteria affecting patients and these infections can prove to be heavily detrimental to a patient’s recovery cycle or even be fatal for them.

“Key players in the global hospital acquired infection treatment market are more likely to have multiple drugs in the pipeline, the approval of which can be a shot in the arm for the market. The focus on HAIs is increasing at a fast rate in emerging economies as well, giving rise to a massive untapped market for patients from the lower and middle income classes. These avenues can prove to be fruitful for players currently established in the global hospital acquired infection treatment market, as well as new entrants in emerging economies,” adds the analyst.

