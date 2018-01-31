Her Magazine is bridging the confidence gap and encouraging more women to start a business. It is a reliable source of informational and empowering content for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Growth in Funding Efforts for Female-Owned Businesses

Women have successfully penetrated the business world, but the path is fraught with difficulty. Research from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor shows that women from the US are 18% less likely than men to realize their ability to start a business. Further data shows that only 7% of females led start-ups in 2012.

Research shows that the lack of female-owned businesses boils down to a lack of funding. As 70% of female-owned SMEs fail to get the capital they need, it leads to a nearly $300 million credit deficit every year.

A new generation of female business owners is creating a more level playing field, however. They are creating equal opportunities to help fellow female entrepreneurs access capital and take advantage of their potential.

Moreover, the popularity of the #MeToo movement is inspiring women to stand up and speak out. Some notable efforts include:

• Catherine Berman and Yuliya founded CNote to help entrepreneurs deliver 40x better return on their savings account, with 100% social impact.

• Vicki Saunders established SheEO to radically transform female-led ventures and provide female business owners with larger, interest-free loans.

• Stephanie Newby founded Golden Seeds, an early-stage investment firm that focuses on funding women-led businesses.

A Leading Publication that Inspires Women Entrepreneurs

Adding its efforts to foster a more empowering workplace, Her Magazine is a woman-focused publication that features the achievements of women in business. As women clamor for change and make their mark by helping businesses gain access to the finance and networking necessary to start a business, the publication is helping the movement by recognizing the achievements of female entrepreneurs.

By raising awareness, it aims to empower women to take charge, especially when it comes to their career and business.

