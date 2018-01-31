Latest industry research report on: Global Trade Finance Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Trade financing is when finance is made available by banks to various trading companies to perform cross-border transactions. It also acts as an engine that drives the growth of a country’s GDP. When a country produces goods or services, it exports some of those goods and services to other countries. However, there is a time lag between the production and delivery time required for the consignment to reach the importing country. So, there is a certain degree of uncertainty about whether the parties will honor their part of the transaction. Hence, the importing country appoints a bank to issue a financial instrument that promises to make the payment to the exporting country upon the successful delivery of the consignment to the importing country.

Technavios analysts forecast the global trade finance market to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global trade finance market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by banks from the structured trade finance, supply chain finance, and traditional trade finance market in the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Trade Finance Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

HSBC

JPMorgan Chase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Other prominent vendors

ANZ

Arab Bank

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNY Mellon

Capital

Commerzbank

Credit Agricole

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management

Deutsche Bank

Factor Funding

Goldman Sachs

Ita Unibanco

Morgan Stanley

New Century Financial

Nordea

Paragon Financial

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Standard Chartered Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

SunTrust Bank

UBS AG

UniCredit

Wells Fargo

Market driver

High involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration

Market challenge

Volatile political and economic environment

Market trend

Enhanced strategic formulation and adoption of structuring and pricing tools

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

