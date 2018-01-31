Global demand for neuromicroscopy devices, software, and services is likely to be augmented by advances in healthcare infrastructure systems. Increased spending on healthcare infrastructure and services in both developed and developing countries is projected to be a macroeconomic factor stimulating growth in the market. On account of a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors, the global neuromicroscopy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period 2017-2026. This latest report titled “Neuromicroscopy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” highlighting key analysis and insights has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

Advanced in analyzing the complex working on the nervous system, combined with increase in healthcare budgets are likely to provide an impetus to market growth. Increasing use of surgical microscopes is also projected to present an opportunity to manufacturers looking for growth avenues. To give readers detailed insights on the neuromicroscopy market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end user, and modality. Each of the segments has been analyzed in key regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

By product type, the key segments in the market include devices, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the segmentation has been carried out on the basis of hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The modality segments include standalone and portable devices. According to the report, devices continue to be the leading product segments in the market on the basis of products. By the end of forecast period, the devices segment is projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 80 million in revenues. Hospitals are projected to be the largest end-users for neuromicroscopy during the assessment period. Demand for neuromicroscopy devices, software, and services from the hospitals segment is projected to reach revenues worth US$ 60 million by the end of 2026.

Europe continues to be the largest market for neuromicroscopy devices during the assessment period. The market in Europe continues to be driven by increasing research and development efforts, and favorable government initiatives. In addition to Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America are likely to be the other key markets for neuromicroscopy during the assessment period.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape, highlighting the key business and product strategies of leading players in the market. Some of the leading companies profiled in the market include Danaher Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pridex Medicare Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., Synaptive Medical Inc., and Haag-Streit AG.

