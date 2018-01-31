Latest industry research report on: Global Insurtech Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The insurance technology or insurtech is an increasing phenomenon that has revamped the insurance industry to connect with a wider customer base consisting of High Net Worth individuals (HNWI), upper middle-income group, and lower middle-income group. The insurtech platforms have the potential to help insurance companies to improve their relevancy to the customers to rebuild their trust. This will help in customer engagement.

Technavios analysts forecast the global insurtech market to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global insurtech market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the investments made in insurtech platforms in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Insurtech Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Friendsurance

Guevara

Oscars

Zhong An

Other prominent vendors

Acculitx

Allay

Analyze Re,

Array Health

BankBazaar.com

Bayzat

Bought By Many

Censio

Claim Di

Collective Health

Common Easy

CoverFox

CoverHound

Cuvva

Dynamis Software

EaseCentral

Eligible

EverQuote

FirstBest Systems

Gather

Gives range

GoHealth

Goji

Gravie

GroupHub

Haven Life

HealthCare.com

HealthSherpa

Hixme

InforcePRO

insPeer

insuremyrentalcar.com

Insurify

Jointly

Justworks

Ladder

Limelight Health

Lumity

Maxwell Health

Metromile

miEdge

Navera

Picwell

PlanSource

PokitDok

PolicyBazaar

PolicyGenius

Praedicat

QuanTemplate

RenewBuy

ROOT

Sherpaa

Shift Technology

SimplyInsured

Snapsheet

Spex

Stride Health

Sure

Sureify

Inspool

Zebra

TongJuBao

Trov,

Tyche

Uvamo

Zenefits

Zest Health

Zipari

Market driver

Growth of Internet-based business ecosystem

Market challenge

Increasing fraudulent claims

Market trend

Incorporating big data analytics

