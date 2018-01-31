Apparel designers in the sports industry are consistently addressing the trends associated with the use of fabrics and advancements in the gameplay techniques. With increasing popularity of ice hockey, several companies manufacturing sports apparel are focusing upon capitalizing from the surging uptake for this sport. New materials being used to manufacture ice hockey apparels are being procured at cheap costs. Companies in the global ice hockey apparel market are working towards increasing the comfort levels of their apparels while simultaneously boosting their protectiveness quotient.

Fact.MR’s recently published study assesses the future of the global ice hockey apparel market for the period, 2017-2026. During this forecast period, the global ice hockey apparel market is expected to register a value CAGR of 2.5%. The report further estimates that the global ice hockey apparel market will record the sales of apparels worth over half a billion dollars by the end of 2026. A slew of factors have been analyzed to assess their impact on the growth of the global ice hockey apparel market. Key impediments for the growth of global ice hockey apparel market include;

increasing costs of raw materials and procurement complexities

durability of apparels and its impact in lowering yearly sales of market players

low scope of designing flexibility, which limits the extension of product lines

6 Key Research Highlights from Fact.MR Study

1- Through 2026, North America will emerge as the largest market for ice hockey apparels, particularly to the prevalence of the sports in Canada and the US

2- With respect to the type of apparels, jackets are poised to remain the top-sellers while jerseys/t-shirts will register fastest revenue growth at 2.9% CAGR over the forecast period

3- While modern trade channels accounted for global sales of over US$ 100 Mn ice hockey apparels in 2017, third-party online channels will emerge as lucrative for future sales

4- In 2017 and beyond, men will be the leading consumers in the global ice hockey apparel market, accounting for a global market value share of approximately 85%

5- Throughout the forecast period, individual buyers will contribute to more than two-third of ice hockey apparel sales globally

6- By 2026-end, Europe’s ice hockey apparel market will account for one-third share of global market value

The report has profiled leading companies in the global ice hockey apparel market. Bauer Hockey, Inc., Adidas AG, Easton Hockey, Inc., Don Simmons Sports, Inc., Montreal-Tackla Hockey Company, Graf Skates AG, Sherwood Athletics Group Inc., New Balance, Inc., Tecnica Group S.p.A., and Wm T. Burnett & Co., Inc. are the leading manufacturers of ice hockey apparels expected to instrument the production in the global market over the near future. Several companies manufacturing ice hockey apparels are expected to extend the use of new fabrics made of hybrid and composite materials. In addition, these players are expected to invest in development of new designs for ice hockey apparels in order to boost their additional functions in protecting the body of the player.

