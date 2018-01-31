Market Overview:

Biscuit is hard or crisp dry baked products basically eaten as tea snack. It is one of the broadly consumed snack worldwide. Due to rising health issues like diabetes and celiac disease segments like sugar-free and gluten-free are in huge demand and has become one of the fastest growing product categories in global bakery market. New flavors, shapes, taste, and attractive packaging and consumer oriented products are attracting consumers of all age groups. Recently digestive and low calorie segments have created potential market in bakery.

Study Objectives of Biscuits Market:

Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments

To estimate market size by major ingredients, category, product type, specialty type and region

Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies

Company profiling of major players in the market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that the sweet biscuits exports is projected to grow more than 2% annually post the year 2022

The top 5 exporters of sweet biscuits are Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, U.K., Mexico and Canada

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Biscuits are as Parle (India), Britannia (India), Cadbury (U.K.), CEEMEA (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), United Biscuits (U.K.), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (U.K.) and Kellogg Co (U.S.)

