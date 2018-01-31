Voltage regulator devices are used to stabilize the voltage in electronic devices. They operate automatically and increase or decrease the voltage as per the requirement of the user. The device is used majorly to regulate the output voltage of the circuit and keep the output voltage constant irrespective of the supplied input voltage. Voltage Regulators are used when there is a need for steady and reliable voltage.

The voltage regulator devices have a simple feed forward design which forwards the input voltage towards output tunnel and supports a mechanism of negative feedback control loops through which the fluctuations in the generated output and the desired output are corrected. Voltage regulator devices are very compact and they are used in systems with low power and low voltage.

In the present scenario, the voltage regulators are widely been deployed in various advanced technologies. IoT devices (consumer electronics, medical and automobiles) used in controlling systems require voltage regulators to have efficient power management. Also, the voltage regulators play an important role in the world of automation where they ensure to provide optimal power supply to all electronic components in order to have high efficiency and functionality.

Voltage Regulator: Drivers and Restraints

The factors driving the market of voltage regulator devices are benefits they offered like the ease of use, compact size, low cost and lesser noise. Also, with the advancement of technology, the applications of voltage regulators are increasing in fields like communication technology, consumer electronics, and automobiles that have automated systems. With this, the demand of voltage regulator is increasing thereby growing the market demand of the devices substantially in the market.

The factors restraining the growth of voltage regulators are its low speed of producing output voltage when considering mechanical voltage regulators. Also, the components of voltage regulators require a regular maintenance and replacements which make them tedious to use. In case of electronic voltage regulators, higher cost of devices and poor current overload capacity are major factors restraining the growth of voltage regulator market.

Voltage Regulator: Segmentation

Segmentation based on type of voltage regulators in Voltage Regulator Market:

Linear regulator Series: They use variable element placed in series with the load Shunt: They work by providing a path from the supply voltage to ground through a variable resistance

Switching voltage regulators Step Up voltage regulators: They are used to provide high output voltage by increasing the input voltage Step Down voltage regulators: They are used to lower the output voltage by decreasing the input voltage Inverter voltage regulators: They are used to increase, decrease or invert the output the voltage according to the requirement



Segmentation based on end user of voltage regulators in Voltage Regulator Market:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Voltage Regulator: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the market are Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Regional Overview

Europe is expected to the largest market of Voltage Regulators. The majority of Voltage Regulator manufacturers such as ABB Ltd., Infineon Technologies, and STMicroelectronics are based in Europe region itself and are investing in the field of Voltage Regulators in the local and global market. Several other companies like Eaton Corporation, General Electric are also expanding their offering in North America region. Thus the Voltage Regulator market in this region is also elevating.