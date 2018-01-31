Field day for Greenwood High Students with international players

Bangalore, January 31, 2018 – The students of Greenwood High, Bannerghatta Road got an opportunity to interact with one of the most successful British football clubs of all time, Rangers FC (Rangers Football Club) at its Bannerghatta Road campus today. Gary Crooks, Head of Youth Development at the Rangers Football Club and Development Coach Allan Ramsay visited the school. As part of the event, they conducted a friendly match and announced the best players as per the club selection criteria.

Gary and Allen also addressed the students and explained what it is takes for someone to become a professional footballer. Post the event, Gary stated that they want to help the kids with passion towards this sport and the coaches. They would also like to give them a scholarship for coaching and help them achieve their goals. They look at the technical, tactical, physical aspects as well as their game while selecting. Rangers FC is the only club of its kind who look forward to having an exchange program where kids from Bangalore and India can visit their football club in Glasgow and get trained by Gary and Alan. They were thoroughly impressed by the facilities provided by Greenwood High for such sports and the exposure the kids are getting here.

This event gave the students of Greenwood High an exposure to international coaching and encouraged the budding talent at Greenwood High to tap their unlimited potential. Rangers have won more league titles and trebles than any other club in the world. Greenwood High is proud to conduct this initiative with 54-time Scottish League Champions & finalists of the Europa League in 2008 – Rangers FC based in Glasgow.

Gary Crooks – from Glasgow was a former professional footballer with Hibernian Football Club between 2003-2006, Gary then took to coaching by completing his coaching badges before going on to coach various groups for several clubs from U-10, U-13 & U-17 level. Gary joined Rangers FC in 2015 as their Overseas Development Officer and is now the Head of Youth Development for Rangers FC.

Rangers FC have a rich history of producing several world class footballers who have gone on to shine at the International stage and UEFA competitions. Since 2010, Rangers have had as many as 27 Academy players make their first team debuts, in which time they have managed to win 3 Scottish Premier League titles and 1 Scottish Cup.

For Further details contact –

K2 Communications Pvt Ltd: Sumit Jain

Mob: 9886021715

Email: sumit.jain@k2communications.in