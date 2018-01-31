Statistics from the USFA shows that heaters are the second leading cause of residential fires. Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical helps Utah households keep this particular fire risk at bay.

[PLEASANT GROVE, 1/31/2018] – Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical lends its home electrical safety expertise to families in Sandy and Salt Lake City. Its team of licensed electricians ensures that customers’ HVAC and electrical systems are in perfect working condition. As a result, the company helps significantly reduce the fire risk in households and commercial establishments in Utah.

The Second Most Common Cause of Residential Fires

The latest Topical Fire Report Series of the US Fire Administration (USFA) reveals that heating has been the second leading cause of fires in residential buildings for three consecutive years (2013-2015). As expected, the majority of these fires occurred in January (the coldest month for most of the US states), and the incidents tapered off in the summer months of June, July, and August.

The report also suggests that summer is a prime time for confined fires due to heater or boiler malfunctions. In fact, 40% of fires that fall under this classification occur during summer. The company’s focus on HVAC maintenance and troubleshooting gives Utah residents an advantage in lowering their likelihood of becoming a fire risk.

All-Year Electrical and HVAC Services

Given the facts, it’s only prudent for homeowners to keep a close watch over their heating and air conditioning systems even if the current season doesn’t call for their use .Fortunately for Utah residents, Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical offers its services all year-round.

The company correctly identifies existing problems and potential fire risks by troubleshooting HVAC systems and running diagnostic tests first. This SOP spares customers from having to spend money on unnecessary work. Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical also guarantees a full disclosure of the price and extent of work before initiating any repairs.

The company’s service locations are primarily in Sandy and Salt Lake City, but its electricians and HVAC technicians also service customers in Lehi, Orem, and Provo.

About Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical

Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical is a trusted plumbing company with offices in Sandy and Salt Lake City, Utah. Although plumbing installation and repair are its main services, the company also has insured, experienced, and licensed electricians who perform HVAC troubleshooting and maintenance.

Learn more about its plumbing and electrical services at http://expertplumbingutah.com.