Mumbai – January 31, 2018: ESPN has announced the nominees for the eleventh edition of the ESPNcricinfo Awards, which honour the best performances in the international formats of cricket in 2017.

Link to the nominations: https://goo.gl/gVzVuH

The winners in 12 categories will be selected by an illustrious jury that includes former cricket giants and ESPNcricinfo’s senior editors, writers and global correspondents. This year, Ian Chappell, Ramiz Raja, Courtney Walsh, Mark Butcher, Daryll Cullinan, Russel Arnold and Simon Taufel, among others are on the jury.

Today, ESPNcricinfo completed its announcement of the contenders for the best performances in 2017 – both batting and bowling – in the Test, ODI and T20I formats. This is the first time where international Women cricketers, Mithali Raj and Heather Knight of England, are nominated for the Captain of the Year award, against the reigning Captain of the Year – Virat Kohli, and fellow nominees Steven Smith of Australia, Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan, and Asghar Stanikzai of Afghanistan.

Speaking on the Awards, Sambit Bal, editor-in-chief of ESPNcricinfo and ESPN South Asia, said, “The ESPNcricinfo Awards are a wonderful way to recall some of the memorable innings of the year gone by, and players who gave it their all to make history. The awards cherish individual performances by players, but truly it’s a felicitation of moments and of the game we love. International cricket has witnessed some brilliant performances from both men and women cricketers in 2017, and in its 11th edition, the ESPNcricinfo Awards will appreciate and award best performances across all three formats of cricket.”