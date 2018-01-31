Latest industry research report on: Global Consumer Finance Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the Middle East consumer finance market, including:

Current and forecast values for the Middle East consumer finance market

Comprehensive, country-specific analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and key trends and drivers supporting the growth of the consumer finance market in Middle East countries

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted by banks in Middle East countries for selling consumer loans

Detailed analysis of the challenges affecting the Middle East consumer finance market

Company profiles of the major banks in the Middle East consumer finance market

Summary

The Saudi Arabian consumer finance market valued SARXXX.X billion in 2011, after growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44% during the review period (2007–2011). It is projected to retain a high CAGR of 9.05% over the forecast period (2012–2016). This strong growth will be driven by the country’s improving macroeconomic and microeconomic fundamentals, and by the increasing domestic demand for consumer finance services. The UAE consumer finance market valued AEDXXX.X billion in 2011, after growing at a CAGR of 4.49% during the review period. It is projected to record a high CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period (2012–2016).

This robust growth will be primarily driven by the rising disposable income of the increasing expatriate population, and increased capital inflows due to rising oil exports. The Kuwaiti consumer finance market recorded strong growth during the review period and valued KWDX.X billion in 2011. It is projected to register a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period. This strong growth will be driven by the country’s improving macroeconomic conditions and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products. The Egyptian consumer finance market valued EGPXXX.X billion in 2011, after recording a CAGR of 11.51% during the review period. It is projected to continue its strong growth over the forecast period to reach a value of EGPXXX billion in 2016. This strong growth will be driven by the country’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products.

Scope

This report provides an extensive analysis of the consumer finance market in the Middle East

It details historical values for the consumer finance market in the Middle East for 2007–2011, along with forecast figures for 2012–2016

The report provides a detailed analysis on key trends, drivers, marketing strategies and challenges in the consumer finance market in the Middle East

It outlines the current regulatory frameworks in the industry

It details the marketing strategies adopted by various banks

It profiles the major banks in the Middle East

Key Highlights

The Saudi Arabian auto loans category increased in value at an impressive CAGR of 7.09% during the review period.

Saudi Arabia’s rising employment levels are expected to generate increased demand for consumer finance in the country. Unemployment in Saudi Arabia is projected to decrease from 9.8% in 2011 to 9.3% in 2016.

Personal loans is the largest category in the UAE consumer finance market, accounting for 48% of the total market in 2011.

Foreign banks have a strong presence in the UAE, but have to follow stringent regulations formulated and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

The law in Kuwait dictates that only 3–4% of the total area of the country can be used for private housing. The supply of residential property in the country is, therefore, restricted by law.

The Egyptian auto loans category recorded a strong CAGR of 17.50% during the review period to reach a value of EGP8.9 billion in 2011.

National Bank of Egypt is the largest company in the Egyptian consumer finance market with a 17% market share in 2011.

