ELANPRO, India’s leading Commercial Refrigeration Company, will exhibit a wide variety of products that emphasizes its commitment to providing sustainable and innovative refrigeration solution to customers at FHW, 2018.

ELANPRO offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration & food-service equipment, serving hospitality and retail. The company will be exhibiting highlight products Glycol Freezer, Visi Coolers and Freezers, Ice Machines, Elanpro Bakeshop DC series, Reach Ins, Blast Chillers and Freezers, Chest Freezers, Salad and Prep counters amongst the others.

The company will also exhibit newly launched ELANPRO FLEXI DRAWERS. A professional range of integrated refrigeration drawers, FLEXI DRAWER is a fridge and freezer model that fits underneath countertop in place of cabinet. The product comes with the variable temperature options ensures food is maintained in the best possible condition. A versatile and flexible product, ELANPRO FLEXI DRAWER is energy efficient, convenient, safe and reliable for optimal storage for a wide range of products.

Mr. Ranjan Jain, Managing Director, Elanpro said, “The commercial refrigeration industry is sophisticatedly developing. Changing lifestyle coupled with the increasing tourism and evolving industrialization has spurred major transformation in the hospitality and retail segment. Technologically advanced, energy efficient products is the need of the hour. Keeping the same in mind, we are bringing compact and economical commercial refrigeration products in innovative designs. “

With the state of art technology, the new products by ELANPRO are equipped with revolutionary features. A perfect solution for bars, restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, hotels, Restaurants, Café and retail units, the products are priced effectively.