According to a new report Global Dialysis Market, published by KBV research, the Dialysis Market Size was valued at $87 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Dialysis Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The US market held the largest share in the North America Hemodialysis Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period. The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The In-center Dialysis market dominated the North America Dialysis Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period. The Home Dialysis market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The Services market dominated the North America Dialysis Market by Products & Services in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 202. The Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The Dialysis Machines market dominated the Italy Equipment Dialysis Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $193.2 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Dialysis Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa, Davita Inc., Nipro Corporation, Diaverum, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Medivators Inc., and Nxstage Medical, Inc…

Global Dialysis Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Hemodialysis

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product & Services

Equipment

Dialysis Machines

Water Treatment Systems

Others

Consumables

Dialyzers

Catheters

Others

Drugs

Services

By End User

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

By Geography

North America Dialysis Market Size

US Dialysis Market Size

Canada Dialysis Market Size

Mexico Dialysis Market Size

Other NA Country Dialysis Market Size

Europe Dialysis Market

Germany Dialysis Market

UK Dialysis Market

France Dialysis Market

Russia Dialysis Market

Spain Dialysis Market

Italy Dialysis Market

Other EU Country Dialysis Market

Asia Pacific Dialysis Market

China Dialysis Market

Japan Dialysis Market

India Dialysis Market

South Korea Dialysis Market

Singapore Dialysis Market

Malaysia Dialysis Market

Other APAC Country Dialysis Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Dialysis Market

Brazil Dialysis Market

Argentina Dialysis Market

UAE Dialysis Market

Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market

South Africa Dialysis Market

Nigeria Dialysis Market

Other LAMEA Country Dialysis Market

Companies Profiled

Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

Davita Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Diaverum

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Medivators Inc.

Nxstage Medical, Inc.

