Market Scenario:

Cloud Radio Access Network is also known as Centralized Radio Access Network. Radio Access Network is the equipment which connects to the cellular antennas, processes the signals and also send it to the core network. Cloud Radio Access network is an advanced cellular network architecture which provides centralized processing, real time cloud computing and power efficient infrastructure that supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G systems and address all the challenges that mobile operators face.

The cloud access network architecture comprises of different components namely the baseband unit (BBU), optical transmission network (OTN), and remote radio head (RRH). The base band unit (BBU) is a digital units that implements the base station functions from baseband processing to packet processing. The remote radio head (RRH) performs radio functions such as amplification, analog to digital and digital to analog conversion and frequency conversion. The remote radio head collects frequency signals performs radio functions and then it is transmitted through optical transmission network (OTN).

The major drivers for the Cloud Radio Access Network market would be its immense benefits, which are reduced costs, improved energy efficiency, improved spectrum utilization and others. Other important drivers for the cloud radio access network are its ability to pool resources, reuse infrastructure, and simplify network operations and others. Recently it is observed that mobile networks are evolving rapidly with respect to capacity, coverage and new features. The demand for reducing latency, increasing data rates and others can be fulfilled by introducing cloud radio access network architecture. Introduction of cloud network architecture would help operators to meet the demands by use of network virtualization functions and data center processing capabilities in the network.

The global Cloud Radio Access Network Market is expected to grow at USD ~14 Billion by 2022, at ~21% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Cloud Radio Access Network Market are – International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Components:

Baseband unit (BBU)

Optical transmission network (OTN)

Remote radio head (RRH)

Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Service

Network Service

System Integration

Customer service

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Cloud Radio Access Network market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rising popularity of smartphones, tablets and others has driven the market of Cloud Radio Access Network in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in the cloud radio access network market by the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the cloud radio access network space. The study reveals that most Asian mobile operators have already working in the R&D phase of cloud radio access network solutions. The Cloud Radio Access Network market is also expected to grow steadily in Europe and Latin America regions over the forecast period.

Study Objective of Cloud Radio Access Network Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Cloud Radio Access Network market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market.

Intended Audience

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

Technology Investors

Hardware and software manufacturers

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

