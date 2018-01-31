Chestnut Mountain Resort offers scenic sights and exhilarating activities. It more than meets the expectations of individuals seeking a place that offers great skiing conditions.

[HANOVER, 1/31/2018] – Chestnut Mountain Resort caters to the winter sports needs of adventurous skiers. The resort also boasts impressive snow-covered slopes and amenities that guarantee an exceptional experience.

The Physical and Mental Benefits of Skiing

A study published in Applied Research in Quality of Life shows that skiing and snowboarding can have significant psychological benefits, enhancing overall health, happiness, and well-being.

Those who engaged in the sport reported better mental health, regardless of the duration and frequency of the activity. The researchers attributed this finding to “adult playfulness”—or the participation in fun and exhilarating sports—which can boost overall mental health. In fact, the level of their engagement in the sport led to a higher degree of satisfaction.

Further research shows that skiing comes with significant health benefits, including improved heart health and endurance, stronger muscles and core, and greater flexibility. For adults, in particular, skiing helps improve mood and cognitive abilities.

A Conducive Environment for Snow Sports

Chestnut Mountain Resort is the ideal place for adults who enjoy an adrenaline rush. As a premier ski and snowboarding resort, guests can ski to their heart’s content while enjoying the majestic view of the Mississippi River. The resort also offers various skiing packages enabling guests to hit the slopes, let loose, and learn from the pros.

More than a skiing venue, the resort boasts an impressive array of accommodations and amenities fit for family-centric activities. Visitors can choose from several room options (all of which feature slope-side lounges). With full-service accommodations at their disposal, visitors can enjoy ultimate convenience after a fun day out in the snow.

About Chestnut Mountain Resort

Chestnut Mountain Resort is a premier, year-round resort in the Midwest region. The resort is a top travel destination in Illinois with an impressive view of the Mississippi. It offers various summer and winter activities include slides, river cruises, ziplines, trail hikes, snowboarding, ski and board lessons, and more.

To book a reservation, visit https://www.chestnutmtn.com/.