Market Highlights:

C4ISR is a critical aspect of the defense departments of many countries. It provides guidance to military commanders in making key decisions by providing valuable information and integrating data from multiple sources. It is also used for communication between commanding officers and military units. It uses different technologies such as C2 systems for command and control, SDR, satellites, and other portable devices for communication; it uses airborne and maritime patrolling and SIGINT for ISR activities.

The C4ISR market has seen steady growth in recent years due to increased spending, especially in the Middle East, and the improving economic conditions of developing countries such as China and India. In addition, the growing use of these systems by civil and federal agencies for law enforcement purposes has also led to market growth. Integrated C4ISR systems are gaining significant acceptance in the market and their use is likely to increase in the next five years as these systems allow easy access to information to take decisions instantly. The defense sector is also increasingly turning to commercial satellites for cost effective communication. Another trend in the market is the growing use of UAV in ISR activities to gather critical information during wartime.

Traditional C4ISR systems use separate stand-alone units and equipment for different functions and were meant for specific mission requirements; this makes it necessary to collect and analyze information from multiple sources and use separate systems and displays, which is time-consuming. To tackle this issue, vendors are now designing integrated C4ISR systems, which provide seamless interoperability among different mutually supporting systems, ease of use, and data security. This also results in cost advantages and process simplifications for OEMs as they do not have to upgrade or integrate existing systems.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1241

Concurrently, the defense sector has been increasingly using commercial SATCOMs that have similar frequencies and capabilities to MILSAT. The increase in demand for more bandwidth to connect ground forces and to build a network for unmanned aircrafts has resulted in high dependence of the military on commercial SATCOM. With COTS products, defense departments can get the latest technology for shorter lease periods, resulting in reduced costs. In 2013, the US DOD has allocated close to 40% of its communication satellite budget to SATCOM.

The leading market players in the global C4ISR market primarily include BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Harris, Rockwell Collins, CACI, Rehinmetall, Saab AB.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2015:- The US Department of Defence (DOD) planned on investing USD 2.45 million on the procurement of UAVs such as RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, which provide persistent ISR, targeting, and strike capability.

2014:- Raytheon signed a contract worth USD25.4 million with the U.S. Air Force, for the supply of PMA-290 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft radar system components, along with 32 multi-spectral targeting systems.

2013:- Saab Group had an agreement USD170 million with Saudi Arabia, to supply set of spare parts and support services for the Saab 2000 AEWC, during 2013-2017.

Competitive Analysis

In-house manufacturing capabilities, global networks, product offerings, investment in R&D, newer technology, and a strong client base are the key areas of competition between vendors in the global C4ISR market. The global economic recovery, growth of the C4ISR sector, development of new C4ISR systems, R&D and investments in cost-efficient systems, and a lucrative retrofit market have opened up opportunities for players to compete and grow. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality solutions with the latest technology and materials.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are two of the biggest players in the market that provide information and electronic systems. Their prime focus is on providing cost-effective, integrated, and reliable systems.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/c4isr-market

C4ISR Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads in global military expenditure and technological advancements, and thus generates a very high demand for C4ISR systems. Although, Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, yet the market is primarily dependent on the U.S. The region accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016, primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is currently facing a challenging security situation on many fronts. The economic and political crisis in European countries such as Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Cyprus, and Ukraine and violence in the Middle East and North African countries display multiple challenges for the respective countries. Also, the growing influx of illegal immigrants from countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya into the European countries is escalating the risk of internal instability. These challenges fuel the demand for C4ISR systems in this region. With the deployment of such advanced systems by the European Union (EU) and other government bodies, the European countries such as France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the UK would have greater control over these turbulent and unrest situations.

Improving economic conditions in many countries in APAC and the Middle East have led to increases in their defense budgets and growing demand for new and advanced technologies for C4ISR systems. APAC and the Middle East together account for nearly 30% of the market. Political unrest in many countries in these regions, such as escalation of tensions between North and South Korea, and those between Israel and Palestine, has led the defense departments of these countries to procure high tech ISR systems.