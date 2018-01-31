WHAT: Not making it to Bourbon Street this year? Celebrate Mardi Gras at Boston’s favorite clam shack located in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 as The Barking Crab offers Cajun Crawfish Jambalaya ($27) as a special available for lunch and dinner. Notorious for its fresh New England seafood, guests will enjoy crawfish with the rich flavors of New Orleans, simmering onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pair the flavor-packed special with the Carnival Punch, served in the popular “Guppy Bowls” and made to share for two or more people. The N’awlins-inspired punch will feature house made pineapple-infused Vodka, pomegranate juice, fresh lemon juice topped with ginger beer and garnished with a lemon twist ($31; serves two people). The Barking Crab is open all four seasons. To make a reservation visit www.barkingcrab.com or call 617.426.2722.

WHEN: February 13th, 2018; 11:30AM to close.

WHERE: The Barking Crab | 88 Sleeper Street | Boston, MA |02210

COST: Cajun Crawfish Jambalaya, $27

Carnival Punch, $31 (serves two people)