Market Synopsis of Big Data as a Service Market

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of BDaaS are- IBM (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Google (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Cazena (U.S.), Arcadia Data (U.S.), DataTorrent (U.S.), DataHero (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Services : HaaS, DaaS and AaaS.

: HaaS, DaaS and AaaS. Segmentation by Deployment : On-Premises, On-Demand, Hybrid.

: On-Premises, On-Demand, Hybrid. Segmentation by Application: BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government among other.

Market Scenario:

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a statistical tool which delivers the information by an outside provider. This helps the organization to understand and gain insights from large information set. As technology is growing, market of big data as a services have grown the billions.

The report for Global Big Data as a Service Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Industry News

In April 2016, Arcadia Data announced the new on cluster security solution for Hadoop an open source software framework.

In December 2015, DataTorrent and Solace announced the partnership to enable the real time ingestion and analysis big data.

Study Objective of Big Data as a Service Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Big Data as a Service Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Big Data as a Service market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Big Data as a Service Market.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

