According to a new report Global Automated Liquid Handling Market, published by KBV research, the Automated Liquid Handling Market Size was valued at $590 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,059 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period
The Disposable Tips market holds the largest share in the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Modality in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Standalone market dominated the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $375.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The Multi-Instrument System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2017 – 2023).
The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies market dominated the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $518.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market holds the largest share in the Global Automated Liquid Handling in Whole Genome Amplification Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp., Quiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Abcam Plc, Diagenode, Inc., Active Motif, Epizyme, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, and New England Biolabs Inc.
Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Standalone
Individual Benchtop Workstation
Multi-instrument System
Others
By Modality
Disposable Tips
Fixed Tips
By Procedure
PCR Setup
Serial Dilution
High-throughput Screening
Cell Culture
Whole Genome Amplification
Plate Reformatting
Array Printing
Other Procedures
By End User
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic & Government Research Institutes
By Geography
North America Automated Liquid Handling Market Size
US Automated Liquid Handling Market Size
Canada Automated Liquid Handling Market Size
Mexico Automated Liquid Handling Market Size
Other NA Country Automated Liquid Handling Market Size
Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market
Germany Automated Liquid Handling Market
UK Automated Liquid Handling Market
France Automated Liquid Handling Market
Russia Automated Liquid Handling Market
Spain Automated Liquid Handling Market
Italy Automated Liquid Handling Market
Other EU Country Automated Liquid Handling Market
Asia Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Market
China Automated Liquid Handling Market
Japan Automated Liquid Handling Market
India Automated Liquid Handling Market
South Korea Automated Liquid Handling Market
Singapore Automated Liquid Handling Market
Malaysia Automated Liquid Handling Market
Other APAC Country Automated Liquid Handling Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Automated Liquid Handling Market
Brazil Automated Liquid Handling Market
Argentina Automated Liquid Handling Market
UAE Automated Liquid Handling Market
Saudi Arabia Automated Liquid Handling Market
South Africa Automated Liquid Handling Market
Nigeria Automated Liquid Handling Market
Other LAMEA Country Automated Liquid Handling Market
Companies Profiled
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
Quiagen N.V.
Illumina, Inc.
Abcam Plc
Diagenode, Inc.
Active Motif
Epizyme, Inc.
Zymo Research Corporation
New England Biolabs Inc.
