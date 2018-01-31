The growing use of aptamers in drug discovery, pharmaceutical studies, as well as disease treatment will help drive the global aptamers market through the current decade, says Transparency Market Research in a recent study. The report is titled ‘Aptamers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019.’ According to the report, the global aptamers market was valued at US$93.0 million in 2012, and it is expected that the market will reach a valuation of US$4,333.0 million by 2019. This translates to a remarkable CAGR of 73.1% between 2013 and 2019.

However, the report also warns that the growth in the global aptamers market will be restrained to some extent ethical issues associated with aptamers derived from animals. This drawback will be further compounded by strict regulatory mandates designed around aptamers. However, these drawbacks can be overcome by c

ompanies in the global aptamers market by modifying aptamers chemistry. For instance, animal-derived aptamers can be replaced by aptamers obtained via the in-vitro process.

For the purpose of this study, the global aptamers market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and geography. The types of aptamers studied in the report include peptide and nucleic acid aptamers. The segment of nucleic acid aptamers was not only the largest as of 2012, but is also expected to be the fastest growing over the report’s forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the widespread use of nucleic acid aptamers in the R&D sector.

