• The FMCG giant forays into kid’s oral care segment with the launch of Glister Kids toothpaste and aims to achieve a significant pie of Rs 290 crores kids oral care market in India

• Introduces #GlisterKidsWonderMom campaign inviting mothers to share their moments of pride*

New Delhi, 31 January, 2018: Amway India, the country’s largest direct selling FMCG Company has announced its entry into kid’s oral care segment with the launch of Glister Kids toothpaste. The launch has marked expansion of the flagship global oral care brand Glister in India which has won the trust of millions of valued consumers for generations over five decades globally.

“Glister is one of the most popular global brands in the 100-crore club of Amway which is ensuring oral hygiene for consumers globally for the last fifty-four years. Through the launch of the Glister Kids toothpaste, we would like to capture children’s interest in oral hygiene so that it is easy to inculcate the good habit of brushing. We are confident that the newest extension of Glister will win the trust of parents and help them develop healthy oral care habits in kids at an early age “said, Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India.

Kids Oral Care market in India, pegged at INR 290 crore, has grown at a CAGR of 19 % over last five years from 2011 to 2016.** Amway India is confident of capturing a sizeable pie of the burgeoning kids oral care market with Glister Kids toothpaste thus strengthening its oral care portfolio. added Mr. Shah.

Specially formulated for children aged 2 years and above, Glister Kids toothpaste is an anti -cavity sugar free toothpaste in gel format. The refreshing and rejuvenating strawberry flavor of the toothpaste freshens breath and encourages kids to brush their teeth regularly. Competitively priced at INR 192 for 100 gm tube, the toothpaste is fortified with patented exclusive REMINACT™ formula which replenishes essential natural minerals like calcium and phosphorous in teeth. It gently ensures stronger and decay-free teeth and protects the enamel gently. The low fluoride content of the toothpaste strengthens and protects young teeth.

—————————————————————————————————————-

*Refer more details on Amway Facebook page

Amway India introduced a special campaign – # GlisterkidsWonderMom amongst its direct sellers in India inviting mothers to share their moments of pride. Under this campaign, mothers shared 1-minute videos featuring their precious moments which bought smiles on their child’s face and the most inspiring videos will get featured in a beautiful montage which will be created by Amway India.

“children have different dental needs than adults. The early loss of baby teeth can make it harder for permanent teeth to develop properly. Taking cognizance of the fact, we have forayed into Kids oral care market with a holistic approach of launching the product for achieving the greater good of educating children on oral health by engaging them in their formative years”, added Anisha Sharma, Head, Beauty & Personal Care, Amway India.

Glister Kids Toothpaste has been designed to appeal and engage children in a friendly way. To ensure kids adopt the right brushing habits conveniently, Amway has introduced “Patches the Panda” a fun mascot on the packaging of the toothpaste and has also introduced exclusive tools – an instructional two-minute brushing jingle and an informative activity e-book on the Amway website in self-oral care. In addition, the company plans to organize dental cafés wherein dentists will sensitize the audience on oral hygiene, followed by some fulfilled activities for parents & children

Oral Care market in India, pegged at INR 11000 crore, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over next five years from 2016 to 2021. ***

About Amway India

Amway India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway with headquarters located in Ada, Michigan, USA. Amway is one of the largest Direct Selling companies in the world with presence in over 100 countries & territories.

Globally, Amway is over 58 years old, US $ 8.8 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway’s innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 1200 patents granted and another 500 patents pending. Amway has nearly 1000 scientists across 75 research and development and quality assurance laboratories worldwide.

Amway India sells more than 140 daily use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Sellers who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use[1].

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite is the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand[2]. Nutrilite has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. Amway has signed Farhan Akhtar as the brand ambassador for the Nutrilite range in India to further promote the brand. Artistry is India’s No. 1 premium skin care brand[3]. Amway India also offers ‘Attitude’, an entry level premium skincare and cosmetics brand targeted at India youth. The product range has been developed keeping the needs of Indian consumers into consideration.

Amway India is aggressively entering newer categories. Most notably, the company launched a Weight management program called ‘W.O.W.’ (Will over Weight) which has been really appreciated by the consumers in India. Recently, Amway forayed into the consumer durables segment with the launch of a premium cookware range Amway Queen and the Energy Drink and Sports Nutrition segment (Whey Protein) with XS.

Amway’s manufacturing facility in India is located at Nilakottai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. This is Amway’s third manufacturing plant located outside of USA. The other plants are located in China and Vietnam. Amway India’s Plant in Dindigul district has achieved LEED ‘Gold’ certification by US Green Building Council (USGBC) which showcases our leadership in sustainability in the industry.

Amway India has been conferred with the ‘CSR Leadership Summit & Award’ in the category of ‘Promoting Employment for Specially-abled’. The company was recently awarded the ‘Great Place to Work 2017’ in recognition for the outstanding workplace culture, as well as the ‘Best HR practices’ in quality of life and ‘Managing Health at work’ by Times Ascent Asia-Pacific HRM Congress.

*Refer more details on Amway Facebook page

**As per Euromonitor International 2016

*** As per Euromonitor International 2016