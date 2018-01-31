Global Air Separation Plant Market Information Report by Type (Under 20,000 m3/h, 20,000-40,000 m3/h, 40,000-80,000 m3/h, More than 80,000 m3/h), Process (Cryogenic Distillation Process, Non-Cryogenic Distillation Process), Application (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Paper, Metallurgy and Others), Gas (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide) and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World) – Forecast To 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Air Separation Plant

Air separation plants are used to separate the atmospheric air into its various primary components like nitrogen, oxygen, and other inert gases. The most common method for air separation is cryogenic distillation. The growth of the air separation plant market is influenced by the product innovations & technologies. Furthermore, growth in the demand for industrial & speciality gases, has led to the emergence of Asia-Pacific as the fastest growing region. However, Issues such as high operational & technological cost hinder the growth of the air separation plant market.

Global Air Separation Plant Market was valued at USD 4,132 Million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 5,852.7 Million by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Air Separation Plant Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the air separation plant market with share of 40.70% in 2015, and it is expected to grow at 6.09% CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent safety and environmental regulations in the healthcare sector is driving the market in the region. While, North America market was valued at USD 1,223.1 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at 4.70% CAGR.

Key Players

Linde AG (Germany) , Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair, Inc.(U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), Gas Engineering LLC (U.S.), Universal Industrial Gases (U.S.) and Technex Limited (India) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

