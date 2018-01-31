Ad lib Bangkok takes an informal yet luxurious approach to hospitality services. Guests looking for a relaxing atmosphere and superior hotel amenities will benefit from its services the most.

[Bangkok, 1/31/2018] – A hotel built by travelers for travelers, Ad lib Bangkok is well-placed to satisfy the needs of its guests. Through its premium facilities and highly accommodating customer service, the hotel ensures the satisfaction and well-being of all its guests.

Excellent Customer Services Separate Good Hotels from the Rest

Ad lib Bangkok goes to great lengths to ensure that guests have a positive experience. The hotel offers luxury, but it doesn’t stifle guests’ inclinations to keep their vacation casual. For starters, the hotel serves breakfast meals all day, giving guests the luxury to sleep in.

Premium services like these make guests feel special and wanted — a customer perception that hotels should aspire to, says the global research and analytics company, Gallup.

One of Gallup’s surveys on hotel customer engagement revealed that guests could sense when a hotel is pulling out all the stops to ensure their comfort. And when this is so, it creates a bond of loyalty so strong that guests willingly and enthusiastically recommend the establishment to others without the need for extra incentive.

Additionally, Gallup’s data shows that fully engaged hotel guests spend an average of ฿18,410 per stay whereas disengaged guests only spend an average of ฿12,618.

A Hotel for Travelers

Business strategies aside, though, Ad lib Bangkok has taken steps from the very beginning to ensure that guests feel welcomed and comfortable inside their premises. With the founders’ insights on what travelers look for and value the most when it comes to hotel accommodations, the management focused on creating an informal yet luxurious atmosphere.

As a result, guests enjoy a wonderful balance of relaxed customer service and first-class amenities. Its restaurant is a perfect example of this. It offers fine dining in a carefree setting: customers can enjoy chef-prepared gourmet meals in dining lounges.

“We have no room for formal service standards and scripted conversations,” its website says. “Our only goal is that you will always feel a sense of warm welcome.”

About Ad lib Bangkok

Ad lib Bangkok is a one-of-a-kind hotel offering a relaxing retreat in the middle of Thailand’s capital. The hotel offers premium facilities and accommodations while maintaining an atmosphere that’s more laid-back than its high-priced counterparts. It also boasts a luxurious restaurant and bar, where guests and other customers can enjoy chef-prepared dishes and a selection of fine wines.

For more information, visit http://www.adlibbangkok.com/.