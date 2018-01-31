Seattle, WA, January 30, 2018 — Active Grow, the commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer is pleased to launch the T5 24W HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp. The Active Grow T5 high output lamp is an easy to install LED tube that replaces T5 54W HO fluorescent lamps and works directly with existing T5 HO electronic ballasts. The T5 HO LED lamp features lower energy consumption, higher PPF output and two different spectrums formulated specifically for plant growth.

The Active Grow T5 24W HO LED lamp features a high PPF output of 60 µmol/s and an exceptional photon electrical efficacy of 2.2 µmol/J, making it the most efficient T5 HO horticultural lamp available. When using 4-band T5 HO fixtures the PPFD output reaches 250 µmol/m2/s and when using 8-band fixtures the PPFD output reaches 450 µmol/m2/s.

The T5 HO LED lamp is available with two light spectrums that are 100% more effective for plant growth than traditional fluorescent lamp spectrums. The Active Grow Sun White spectrum features a high color-rendering index (CRI) of 94, which is very close to natural sunlight’s 100 CRI. The Sun White spectrum is suitable for the vegetative and tissue culture stages of plant development. The Active Grow Red Bloom spectrum focuses on the 450 nm and 660 nm wavelengths and is suitable for propagation (germination and cloning) and flowering stages in plant development.

Each T5 HO LED lamp features a low heat output of 80 BTUs that allows the lights to be placed closer to the plants and save space. The T5 HO LED lamps are suitable for use in commercial plant production, vertical farms, home grows, hydroponics, greenhouses or research applications for ornamentals, micro greens, vegetables, cannabis, flowers and fruits. The T5 HO LED lamps have a 30,000-hour lifetime and are UL Listed. Active Grow T5 Horticultural Fixtures are available by request.

For data sheets and more information about the T5 HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp click here( http://activegrowled.com/product/ ).

The T5 HO 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp is now available for shipment from our Seattle warehouse. Contact our support team here( http://activegrowled.com/contact/ ) or at info@activegrowled.com and tell us about your project so we can calculate your overall savings and help get you on the path to sustainability. Active Grow team members can also help determine what utility rebates may be available in your area that can have you saving even more right away.

About Active Grow

Active Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next-generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long lasting alternatives to HPS, HID, CMH and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube for the latest company updates and videos.

Contact:

Taylor Schaberg

Active Grow LLC

Seattle, Washington

1-206-792-9799

taylor@activegrowled.com