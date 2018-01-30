X-Pak, a leading provider of cargo lashing and strapping solutions, provides weather-resistant composite strapping to respond to the challenges presented by the Australian climate.

[TAMWORTH, 01/30/2018] — Polyester, more commonly known as polyethene terephthalate (PET) in industrial settings, is widely used in various industries such as packaging, manufacturing, and clothing. While it is made from petroleum – a non-renewable resource – it is biodegradable and recyclable. X-Pak now offers polyester strappings. Apart from being a more cost-efficient and sustainable alternative to cotton and steel, polyester is weather-resistant.

Current State of Polyester Production and Usage

To lessen the risks of petroleum depletion, industries use recycled polyester from post-consumer waste such as PET bottles. Researchers from Michigan State University and Queen’s University in Canada found that approximately 99% of the world’s plastics are petroleum-based, and the packaging industry consumes 38% of these products.

The clothing industry has also increased its use of polyester due to its sustainability and cost-efficiency. Online news portal Quartz said that 90.5 million tonnes of polyester would be produced by 2025to replace cotton the main source of fabric.

Weather Resistance of Polyester

Another important feature of polyester is its weather resistance. Various tests and research studies examined the weather-resistant properties of polyester based on different uses and industries.

Inventors from Osaka tested the efficiency of a weather-resistant adhesive in 2015. Their invention made from a polyester-based compound exhibited an adhesive property that also presented moist and heat resistance at practical levels of 40 to 60 degrees Celsius.

Researchers from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University studied the weather-resistant properties of work clothes worn by construction workers. The study conducted in 2016 created anti-heat stress prototypes made from different materials. One sample made from polyester displayed fabric heat and moisture transpiration and ultraviolet (UV) protection.

Durable, Recyclable and Weather-Resistant Strapping

X-Pak, an Australian company that provides freight strapping and lashing solutions, offers composite strapping made from high tensile polyester fibres with a UV coating. This specific product responds to the challenges presented by the harsh weather conditions of Australia.

“Unlike steel strapping, poly composite strapping is easy to use and will not recoil when cut. It has a unique structure, featuring parallel fibres that reinforce each other. These fibres help maintain even tension throughout your load and will hold together even if they are accidentally nicked during transport,” X-Pak adds.

About X-Pak

X-Pak is an Australian-based company that offers cargo lashing and strapping solutions to various industries nationwide. As an internationally certified company, they guarantee safe and durable products that are quick and easy to use. Apart from poly composite strapping, X-Pak also offers other strapping products such as high tensile steel strapping and composite cord straps.

