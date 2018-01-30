The latest report on Wound Dressings Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Wound Dressings Market, by type (advanced, traditional wound dressing), by application (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, surgical wounds, burns), by end user (inpatient facilities, outpatient facilities) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of wound dressings such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The recent report on global wound dressings market identified that EMEA dominated the global wound dressings market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the wound dressings market worldwide.

The report segments the global wound dressings market on the basis of application, type, and end user.

Global Wound Dressings Market by Application

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Pressure Ulcers

• Venous Ulcers

• Surgical Wounds

• Burns

• Others

Global Wound Dressings Market by Type

• Advanced Wound Dressings

• Traditional Wound Dressing

Global Wound Dressings Market by End User

• Inpatient Facilities

• Outpatient Facilities

Global Wound Dressings Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Covidien PLC

• Smith and Nephew PLC

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

• Derma Sciences, Inc.

• Convatec, Inc

• Coloplast Corp.

• Organogenesis Inc.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Acelity L.P., Inc.

• Mölnlycke Health Care

