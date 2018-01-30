The Founder, Dr. Gregory Echt, explains what the screening process at the center involves.

Decatur, Texas, Jan 16, 2018– Treating any type of cancer is more effective when oncologists discover the disease in its early stages. This increases the chances of curing it. This is why the physicians at Choice Cancer Care carry out screening tests for different cancer types including breast cancer, colon cancer, cancer of the cervix, and prostate cancer. Part of the screening at the facility includes a genetic test to check a person’s risk of developing the disease through inheritance.

“Cancer affects many people, but you can’t be aware of this unless you go for screening,” says Dr. Echt. “Certain types of cancer, such as prostate cancer may have their symptoms hidden, so only a screening test can rule it out.”

Risk factors that necessitate screening –Doctors usually consider a couple of factors before suggesting cancer-screenings. Often, they look at the factors associated with the cancer type and the test that can help detect its presence. They also pay attention to someone’s risk for developing certain types of cancer including age, family history, lifestyle, general health, and medical history.

Accuracy and safety of screening tests – The oncologists also consider the accuracy of the screening test and any possible dangers. Should an abnormal test indicate the presence of cancer, the physicians will analyze the risk of other follow-up tests or treatments that a person may need.

“We are available to discuss all possible risks and benefits of various cancer-screening tests offered,” says Dr. Echt. “Our goal is to know your needs and provide the best possible patient care and treatment.”

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.