Market Scenario

The companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), and HTC Corporation (Taiwan), are leading providers of virtual reality for consumer in the global market. In 2016, Alibaba Group Holding Limited has went into the strategic partnership with HTC Corporation to offer virtual reality solutions for customers across the world. With the increasing demand of advanced cloud computing technology, the companies such as Facebook (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), are concentrating more towards leveraging cloud to solve bandwidth allocation, data transmission and data processing.

Adoption for next generation of virtual reality and advanced cloud are the driving factors for the Virtual Reality for Consumer Market growth in the coming years. The consumers are widely using online applications which is based on virtual reality for different purposes such as travelling, entertainment, events, and others. The latest technologies such as 3D, 4K, and 8K are boosting the growth of virtual reality for consumer market. For instance, consumers are moving towards virtual reality in gaming with high definition, stunning graphics and motion with high-end audio.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global virtual reality for consumer market: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), AltspaceVR (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Binary VR Inc. (U.S.), Bitmovin (Austria), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Leap Motion, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), nDreams, Ltd. (U.S.), NextVR, Inc. (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Pixvana, Inc. (U.S.), and Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

Intended Audience

Virtual reality for consumer companies

Virtual reality for consumer providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Segmentation:

The global virtual reality for consumer market is segmented into component, technology, deployment application, stimulations, and region. The components are segmented as hardware (head-mounted displays, VR accessories), software and solutions. The technology is segmented into 3D audio, 3D depth sensors, 4K and 8K video, adaptive streaming, computer vision and others. The stimulations are segmented into gesture control, hand tracking, optical tracking, positional tracking and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The virtual reality for consumer market in this region has huge demand as these virtual reality technology with eye tracking, foveated rendering, frame tearing and others are widely used in providing virtual reality for consumer solution. The virtual reality for consumer market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for virtual reality for consumer market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global virtual reality for consumer market is expected to reach USD ~4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of ~19% during the forecast period 2018-2023

