The Tennis Hot Shots program is Australia’s official tennis improvement program for children. The Voyager Tennis Academy is a full-time tennis coaching academy, which provides tennis hot shots program especially designed for your kids. Kids from age 3 to 14 can learn the game of tennis from basics and rapidly improving the process of serving, rallying and scoring. A world class coaching team at the Voyager Tennis Academy will conduct the tennis hot shots program with smaller courts, lighter racquets, and low compression tennis balls to make the learning process more fun and easy for kids.

Through the tennis hot shots, your kids will learn tactical skills, improve motor skills and build social skills in tennis situation. The Voyager Tennis Academy organizes the hotshots program in four progressive stages to help the children in developing their confidence:

• Blue: Ages 3-5

• Red: Ages 5-8

• Orange: Ages 8-12

• Green: Ages 10-14 (advanced)

Tennis Hot Shots Benefits

The tennis hotshots program offers various benefits for your kids, which includes the following:

• Learning how to play the sport of tennis

• Developing the fundamental motor skills

• Improving the social skills

• Developing the self esteem and confidence

• Increased discipline and applying 100% effort and discipline

Accelerate the Tennis Progress

Through the tennis hot shots program, children will receive various levels of training strategies, like running, throwing, catching, striking, balancing and more. The Voyager Tennis Academy coaching professionals can accelerate your kid’s tennis ability by increasing amount of play time each week, having an individual lesson, play in a hotshots challenge, and enter a weekly competition.

Next Step after the Hot Shots Program

The tennis hot shots program has a natural progression, depending on what age group your child is in (Ages 3-5, 5-8, 8-12, 10-14). The hot shots students are invited to the next step (Selective Program) who showing the increased amount of hotshot progress. This selective program is designed for the players who would like to experience rapid progress and become an elite tennis player. The energetic coaching team at the Voyager Tennis Academy will implement tennis aspects (Technical, Physical, Psychological, and Tactical) for rapid improvements in tennis.

Tennis Hot Shots Locations

Currently, the Voyager Tennis Academy runs the tennis hot shots program in three different locations in New South Wales:

1. Next Generation Club, Ryde

2. Warringah Recreation Centre, North Manly

3. Pennant Hills Park, Pennant Hills

For detailed information about and tennis hot shots program booking details, visit http://voyagertennis.com/hot-shots