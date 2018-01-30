Study on Temperature Management Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Temperature Management Market by medical specialty(includes pediatrics, general surgery, neurology, cardiology), product(patient cooling, patient warming systems), application(military applications, acute care, newborn care), end user(nursing staff, anesthesiologists) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Temperature Management over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The report on Global Temperature Management Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Temperature Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The Global market size of Temperature Management Market was USD 2.29 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Temperature Management is driven by factors such as Number of Awareness Campaigns and Conferences for Physicians are increased, Technological Advancements, growing Incidence of Chronic Conditions and growth in research funding. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Temperature Management systems and Product Recalls. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Emerging Markets Offer Profitable Growth Opportunities.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Temperature Management Market covers the segments based on Medical Specialty, Product, Application and End User. The Medical Specialty of Temperature Management include Pediatrics, General Surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics, and Other Medical Specialties. The Product segment includes Patient Cooling Systems and Patient Warming Systems. On the basis of Application the Global Temperature Management Market is segmented as Military Applications, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Medical/Surgical Units, Chemotherapy, Physiotherapy, Patient Transport and Other Applications. On the basis of End User Nursing Staff, Paramedical Staff, Surgeons and Anesthesiologists.

Company profiles

Stryker Corporation

3M Company

Medtronic PLC

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC (A Subsidiary of Gentherm Incorporated)

The 37company (The Surgical Company)

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Temperature Management Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Temperature Management Market analysis, by Medical Specialty (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Temperature Management Market analysis, by Product (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7. Global Temperature Management Market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8. Global Temperature Management Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9. Global Temperature Management Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

10. Company profiles

