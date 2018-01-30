Study on Surgical Robotics Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Surgical Robotics Market by component (surgical systems, services, accessories), by surgery type (general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Surgical Robotics over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global surgical robotics market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. According to report the global surgical robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The recent report on global surgical robotics market identified that North America dominated the global surgical robotics market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the surgical robotics market worldwide.

The report segments the global surgical robotics market on the basis of component, and surgery type

Global Surgical Robotics Market by Component

• Surgical Systems

• Services

• Accessories

Global Surgical Robotics Market by Surgery Type

• General Surgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Neurosurgery

• Urological Surgery

• Gynecological Surgery

• Other Surgery

Global Surgical Robotics Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Row

Companies Profiled in the report

• Hansen Medical Inc.

• Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

• Medtech S.A.

• Mazor Robotics

• Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd

• Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.

• THINK Surgical, Inc.

• Renishaw plc

• MAKO Surgical Corp.

• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

