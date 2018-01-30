Study on Surgical Equipment Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Surgical Equipment Market by product type (systems and tags), by end user(blood banks and hospital blood centers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Surgical Equipment over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global surgical equipment marketbut also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global surgical equipment market identified that North America and Europe dominated the global surgical equipment market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the surgical equipment market worldwide.

The report segments the global surgical equipment market on the basis of Product, and Application

Global Surgical Equipment Market by Product

• Handheld Surgical Equipment

• Surgical Sutures and Staples

Global Surgical Equipment Market by Application

• Laparoscopy

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Cardiovascular Surgery

• Microvascular

• Thoracic Surgery

• Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgeries

• Urology

• Wound Closure

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

• Neurosurgery

Global Surgical Equipment Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• JOHNSON AND JOHNSON PVT. LTD.

• KLS MARTIN (KLS) GROUP

• B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

• BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

• CONMED CORPORATI+ON

• ALCON LABORATORIES INC.

• STRYKER CORPORATION

• SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

• ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

• MEDTRONIC PLC.

