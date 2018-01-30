StylPro™ launched its revolutionary makeup brush cleaner and dryer in India in association with Jean Claude Biguine, India today in Mumbai at the Jean Claude Biguine Salon at Pali Hill, Bandra-West in the presence of Mandana Karimi. The StylPro makeup brush cleaner and dryer is the latest invention from BBC Apprentice Winner Tom Pellereau. The new device has proven to clean and dry makeup brushes in seconds which uses the centrifugal spin technology so that the brushes are literally clean and dry and ready to use immediately.

The StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer comes with a Makeup Brush Cleanser which is used when there is non-water soluble makeup in place of anti-bacterial liquid soap and water. Infused with nourishing wheatgerm, grapeseed and organ oil, the cleanser is used to cleanse both natural and synthetic brushes and helps remove the most stubborn makeup including foundation.

“I am a big fan of all the products of Tressmart. They have really great range which is very unique and revolutionary. The New StylPro makeup brush cleaner and dryer is another product from them which helps in cleaning and drying your brushes in seconds”, said actress Mandana Karimi during the launch in Mumbai.

“We at Jean Claude Biguine India are delighted to announce our association with Tressmart for the launch of yet another revolution – StylPro and happy that we can mark their entry together into India.Tressmart is known to come up with some great and innovative products and the new product from their range is truly magical”, said Samir Srivastav, Chief Executive Officer, Jean Claude Biguine India.

“Since its introduction in India, the StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer has been receiving great response from consumers across the country. We are very happy to be launching the product in India with Jean Claude Biguine, one of the leading salons”, said Sargam Dhawan, Director, Tressmart Marketing Pvt Ltd.

StylPro is available in Europe- France, Italy; Australia, Thailand, Ireland and now in India. It will be available for purchase across all Jean Claude Biguine salons in Mumbai and Bangalore. In addition, it is also available for sale online on Tressmart.com and Amazon.