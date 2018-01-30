Market Scenario:

The structured cabling market is growing due to due to the rising demand of the internet connectivity. The increase in the demand of the Power over Ethernet is due the increasing demand of structured cabling that meets the need for higher bandwidth and power, while limiting the rise in temperature. In 2017, Corning Incorporated has announced that three of its innovative structured cabling products is considered to the best product for the communications in the market. The growing need of these structured cabling is due to the penetration of E-commerce, retail spaces, large warehousing and logistics, auto, hypermarkets and others optical communications products has prompted the growth of these market. The next generation networks improves network scalability and optimize the link performance.

The global Structured Cabling Market is bifurcated on the basis of wire category, application, product type, industry and region. The wire category is segmented into category 5e, category 6, category 6a, category 7 and others. The application is segmented into specialty LAN and WAN. The product type are segmented copper, co-axil and fiber. The industry are IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, commercial, industrial, automotive and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of structured cabling market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in structured cabling market due to high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud related technology in these region. The structured cabling market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for structured cabling market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years due to increasing awareness among individual, and development of technology hubs.

Major Key Players:

• CommScope Inc. (U.S.)

• Hitachi Cable America, Inc. (U.K.)

• Panduit (U.S)

• Legrand SA (France)

• TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

• Corning, Inc. (U.S.)

• Belden Incorporated (U.S)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Nexans S.A. (France)

• Teknon Corporation (U.S.)

• Siemon (U.S)

• Superior Essex (Georgia)

• Paige Electric (U.S)

• Brand-rex (Scotland)

Key Findings:

• The global structured cabling market is expected to reach USD 17,181.2 million market value by 2022 growing with 10.0% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• By Wire Category, Category 6 is dominating the market and has generated USD 5,137.17 million market in 2016 and is expected to grow with 10.77% CAGR.

• By Application, WAN accounts for the largest market share and is growing with 11.13% CAGR during forecast period.

• By Product types, Copper Wire is dominating the market and has generated USD 7,587.09 million market in 2016 and is expected to grow with 10.24% CAGR.

• By Industry, IT & Telecommunication is dominating the market and has generated USD 2,524.8 million market in 2016 and is expected to grow with 11.07% CAGR.

