Saudi Arabia E-learning Market Outlook to 2021 – By Content (Open Courseware, Multimedia, Online Test and Assessments) and Technology Services (LMS, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools)” provides a comprehensive analysis of online education market in KSA. The report provides information on e-learning market introduction, market size by revenue, market segments by content services including Multimedia, Open Courseware, Online Tests and Assessment in Video, Audio and Text Form) and by technology services including Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools. The report also provides online education technology and content programs for K-12 schools/ students, Higher Education universities and students, Corporate and Government Bodies and Others. The report covers trends, challenges, business model and competitive landscape of major players along with future outlook and analyst recommendation.

The stakeholders of this report include education institutes, schools, universities, training centers, companies involved in research, corporate professionals, teachers and students in KSA and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in online education industry in future.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Overview and Size

E-learning industry in Saudi Arabia has grown to USD ~ million during 2016 from USD ~ million during 2011, registering a CAGR of ~% between 2011 and 2016. . The shift of people towards better quality education was among the major reasons for the growth of e-learning industry in the Kingdom. More number of students and professionals were exposed to the use of internet for education and training purposes through the implementation of e-learning systems in various schools, universities, corporations and governmental bodies.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Segmentation

Content services contributed a dominant share of ~% to the overall revenues generated by e-learning industry in the Kingdom during 2016. Technology services, which typically include learning management systems (LMS), smart classes, and smart authoring tools, constituted ~ in the overall revenues generated by the players operating in e-learning industry in Saudi Arabia.

Adoption of e-learning in higher education colleges contributed the majority share of ~% to the overall industry revenues in 2016. K-12 schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were the second largest end users of e-learning technology, with the share of ~% in the industry revenues during 2016. E-learning was also implemented in various corporate and government bodies to integrate and monitor the functioning of the employees. The increased demand for e-learning systems by corporate & government bodies added a share of ~% to the overall e-learning industry revenues in Saudi Arabia during 2016.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Content Services Market Segmentation

Offering online education services through multimedia added the maximum share of ~% to the overall revenues generated by e-learning content services market players in the Kingdom during 2016. Open courseware provides access to online courses after the payment of subscription charges by the users. Open courseware constituted ~% to the revenues of e-learning content services industry in Saudi Arabia during 2016. The least share of ~% in e-learning content services market was contributed by the online tests and assessments, which were majorly taken up by the students in higher education institutions during 2016.

The ease of understanding a video content and the characteristics of being self explanatory to the learner, made videos account for the maximum share of ~% in the revenues from various types of content formats during 2016. The revenues of the players offering audio content services to users across various sectors in the Kingdom added ~% to the overall revenues during 2016. Offering e-learning services in text format accounted for ~% in the overall revenues generated by the content services players during 2016.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Technology Services Market Segmentation

The rising importance to integrate various technological processes and offer an easy learning platform has led to the dominant share of LMS in the e-learning technology services market in Saudi Arabia.

Smart classes accounted for ~% in the revenues generated by market players operating in e-learning technology services industry in the Kingdom during 2016.

Smart authoring tools are the plug-ins available on the e-learning platforms and contributed ~% to the revenues of technology services industry in the country during 2016. Navigation buttons seek bar, menu, and volume on/off are some of the features which resulted in the adoption of smart authoring tools by customers in various sectors.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Future Outlook and Projections

The revenues generated by e-learning market players in Saudi Arabia are projected to augment to USD ~ million by 2021 from USD ~ million during 2016, registering a robust CAGR of ~% during the same period. The online education industry is expected to expand due to governmental initiatives in education sector to improve the quality of education by adopting various e-learning systems over the long term. Increasing use of smart classes in K-12 schools along with giving students the access to various online portals where they can read from e-books is also projected to affect the industry revenues in a positive manner. The continuous growth in the corporate sector is also anticipated to drive the e-learning industry in the long term, wherein enterprises are expected to adopt learning management system (LMS), thus training their employees through effective online sources that can increase the overall productivity.

Learning Management Systems (LMS), Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Learning Content Development System (LCDS), Student Response System (SRS), Collaboration System, Classroom and Document Management System and Content Creation Systems are expected to raise the share of technology services in the country’s e-learning industry from ~% during 2016 to ~% during 2021.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Size by Revenue

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Segmentation – By Types of Services (Content Services and Technology Services), By End Users (K-12 Schools, Higher Education Colleges, Corporate and Government Bodies and Others)

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Content Services Industry Segmentation – By Product Categories (Multimedia, Open Courseware, Online Tests and Assessments), By Type of Content Format (Video, Audio and Text)

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Technology Services Industry Segmentation by Product Categories (LMS, Smart Classes and Smart Authoring Tools)

Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Business Models in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Major Players in Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Decision Making Criteria before Buying E-Learning Solutions Software in Saudi Arabia

Future Outlook and Projections for Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Analyst Recommendations

Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Source: https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/saudi-arabia-online-education-market/142998-99.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

ankur [@] kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249