Las Vegas, Nevada – January 30, 2018

The company Mods4cars has completely reworked the casing of their soft top and comfort modules. The RemoteKEY module for the BMW 1 Series and 3 Series models has also received the new design. The RemoteKEY is a retrofit control which provides more comfort and numerous additional functions.

Among other things, the RemoteKEY makes it possible to open and close windows and the sunroof via the existing original remote control. If desired, the chirp function can be activated to sound a short horn signal when the central locking has been actuated. Motorized mirrors can be folded in and out via remote control.

When switching off the ignition, the doors are unlocked, eliminating the need to pull on the door handle twice. The module can be connected to the red LED in the rearview mirror and thereby simulate an alarm system. The comfort control can be completely deactivated as needed.

All functions are programmable according to personal wishes. For this purpose, an USB port is attached to the RemoteKEY. It’s possible to configure the module on the PC / Mac and to install software updates that Mods4cars provides, free of charge.

“The housing, which was developed exclusively for Mods4cars, also provides assistance in installing the retrofit comfort control,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. Two LEDs attached to the module help with the installation. Thanks to the narrower shape of the RemoteKEY installation in the vehicle is made easier.

Since 2002, the company, Mods4cars, has manufactured their retrofit convertible roof top and comfort modules. They are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The RemoteKEY comfort control for BMW 1 and 3 Series is available for 209,00 Euro + tax.

A short demonstration video can be viewed here:



More information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

