The latest report on Pre Filled Syringes Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Pre Filled Syringes Market, by Product Type (Glass Pre Filled Syringes, Plastic Pre Filled Syringes), by Therapeutic Category (Insulin Pre Filled Syringes) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2015 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Pre Filled Syringes such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

A pre filled syringe is a disposable syringe that is supplied already loaded with the substance to be injected. Pre filled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest growing choices for unit dose medication as the pharmaceutical industry seeks new and more convenient drug delivery methods. Pharmaceutical companies are able to minimize drug waste and increase product life span, while patients are able to self administer inject-able drugs at their home instead of the hospital with the help of pre filled syringes. Pre filled syringe helps in lower overfill, provides greater efficiency, reduces risk of dosage error and contamination, provide ease of use and convenient for both medical professionals and patients.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Pre filled syringes market by, product type, by therapeutic category and by design. The market segmentation based on product type includes glass pre filled syringes and plastic pre filled syringes. Furthermore, glass pre filled syringes segment dominated the market in past due to its material properties such as robustness, transparency and its non-reactive nature. However, plastic pre filled syringes are expected to grow at a faster CAGR during forecast period due to development of polymer used to manufacture plastic prefilled syringes. The global pre filled syringes market based on therapeutic category is segmented into insulin pre filled syringes, vaccine pre filled syringes, arthritis pre filled syringes, heparin pre filled syringes, and PCSK9 inhibitor pre filled syringes and other prefilled syringes. Moreover, based on design the global pre filled syringes market is segmented into single chamber pre filled syringes, dual chamber pre filled syringes and customized pre filled syringes.

Company Profiles

