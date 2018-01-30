When it comes to snacking, consumer want Potato Chips and Crisps Market at all. They want indulgent salty snacks, but they want them to be healthier as well. Balancing the salty but healthy potato chips mix is a key in appealing to consumers over the next few years.

Till date the Potato Chips and Crisps Marketer have been quick to develop new products and modify the ingredients of existing products to keep salty relevant even in the discussion of healthier for you snacks. This quick to see uptake of an important trend, coupled with the growing desire of consumers to eat on the run, and the enduring need of snackers to indulge them, all combine to create a strong driver for salty snack sales between now and 2025.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Potato Chips and Crisps Market

The preparation of Potato Chips and Crisps Market, the snackification of other products such as yogurt, cheese, and proteins are pulling consumers away from old crisps salty snacks; there is the remaining one with sufficient interest from consumers in the snacking staples and such as potato crisp chips and tortilla chips that are found in three quarters of homes. This sales of salty and snacks will grow moderately well over the next eight years despite the increased pressure from these competing snacks. Packaged Facts’ data tells that growth in sales of salty snacks in the United States has been steady newly.

The report of Potato Chips And Crisps Market shows the sales statistics has increased more than 25% are reaching more than average in billion in 2016. In crisp varieties the aforementioned alu chips continue to be the top salty snack seller, with the category taking the second one to lead in the market just below. The next strongest category is tortilla and tostada chips in sales. The salty-but-healthy dichotomy also has spurred growth in the ready-to-eat popcorn segment. Novel snacks shapes are also a mounting way for marketers to appeal the consumers, with different technologies for innovation in the way the snacks are both shaped and cooked.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Potato Chips and Crisps Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Potato Chips and Crisps Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Taste: Plain, Salted, Chili, and Flavored Chips

Flavor: Barbecue Chips, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream And Onion, Spicy Jalapeno, Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar And Sour Cream, Sweet Onion, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Cheese & Onion, And Salt & Pepper

Distribution channel: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Other general retailers and others

Geography: North America, Europe, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Some of the key players involved in the Potato Chips and Crisps Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Calbee Foods

Herr

Intersnack Group

PepsiCo

Snyder’s-Lance

