Market Synopsis of Global Pneumatic Conveying System:

A pneumatic conveying system is the process by which bulk materials of almost any type are transferred or injected using a gas flow as the conveying medium from one or more sources to one or more destinations. Air is the most commonly used gas, but may not be used with reactive materials.

The growth of global pneumatic conveying system market can be attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization in emerging economies and growing demand for material handling equipment. In addition, increasing demand for energy-efficient pneumatic conveying system is expected to fuel the market growth. However, high capital investment and complex installation are the major restraints to the growth of market.

The Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market is poised to grow approximately at 6% CAGR and is estimated to touch USD XX billion by the end of 2022.

Key Players:

Hillenbrand Inc. (U.S.),

Flexicon Corporation (U.S.),

Nilfisk Group (Denmark),

Cyclonaire Corporation (U.S.),

Dynamic Air Inc. (U.S.),

Schenck Process Holdings GmbH (Germany),

Vac-U-Max (U.S.),

Zeppelin systems GmbH (Germany),

Macawber Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)

Nol-Tec Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2449

A pneumatic conveying system is an economical method of transporting materials from one point to another than alternative mechanical systems, which includes belt conveyors, screw conveyors, vibrating conveyors etc. The growth of global pneumatic conveying system market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient pneumatic conveying system and rapid industrialization in developing economies.

For the analysis of the report, the market has been segmented: based on types, operations, end-use and regions. On the basis of types, the market is segmented as positive pressure conveying, vacuum pressure conveying and combined conveying. The rise in demand for pneumatic conveying systems can be attributed to its capacity of conveying bulk materials from one source to multiple destinations. Vacuum pressure conveying segment accounted for almost 30% in 2014 and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its growing implementations for light and free flowing materials.

On the basis of operation the market is bifurcated as dense-phase conveying and dilute-phase conveying. Dilute phase conveying systems segment accounted for around 70% market share in 2014, and it is expected to grow, owing to its property of using only air pressure for conveying material.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, ceramic, food and rubber & plastics. In which, pharmaceutical and food segments are expected to dominate the market

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pneumatic-conveying-system-market-2449

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market, By Type

Table 2 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market, By Operation

Table 3 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market, By End-Use

Table 4 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market, By Region

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Conveying System Market, By Type

Continue………..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: By Operation (%)

Figure 4 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: By End-Use (%)

Figure 5 Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: By Region (%)

Continue….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com