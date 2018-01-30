Market Scenario:

The global optical transport network market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years on account of rapid growth of internet protocol, simpler than SDH/SONET and high implementation of optical transport network across various sectors among others.

Technology giants such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corp, Cisco System Inc, Cienna Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Fujitsu Ltd, ADVA Optical Networking and Infinera optical transport network market. In In March 2016, Cisco announced innovations in its optical transport portfolio to address service providers’ challenges of migrating large volumes of profitable time-division multiplexing (TDM) services to an IP/MPLS infrastructure. In February 2016, ZTE Corp. announced that it will debut the ZXMP M721 OD61, a new optical transport network (OTN) product, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The products category includes the fiber optic cable assemblies, which consist of an optical fiber, a reinforcement stand for support and fiber optic connectors. The fiber optic system relies on light beams transmission carried through the fiber optic cable for data delivery at quicker rate. The assemblies are manufactured, keeping certain factors in mind such as, amount of data to be transmitted, existing cable assemblies in use, and type of connectors used. The generally used cable assemblies include connectorized assemblies, breakout assemblies, distribution assemblies, fiber jumpers etc.

The regional analysis of fiber optic cable assemblies market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the Optical Transport Network Market with the market owing to continued growth in mobile data traffic and the projected growth in data center-driven wan traffic are few factors, which is driving the market. Heavy investment in R& D sector from the major players in this region is also helping the market to grow. Asia-Pacific has rich presence of various telecom industry where optical transport network is being deployed. Increase cloud services are one of key factor, which is supporting the market in this region.

The global Optical Transport Network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• ZTE Corp

• Cisco System Inc

• Cienna Corporation

• Alcatel-Lucent SA

• Fujitsu Ltd

• ADVA Optical Networking

• nfinera

Segments:

The global optical transport network market is segmented by technology, services, component and end-user. The global optical transport network market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years on account of rapid growth of internet protocol & Ethernet monitoring services, support multi-vendor environment and cost effective among others.

The market has been divided into following type such as WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Others (SONET/SDH). By service segment, the market consists of network support, network design and others. By component segment, the market consists of optical switch, optical packet platform and others. And by end-user segment, the market consists of IT/ Telecom, healthcare, retail, government and others.

Key Findings:

• By Technology: Wavelength Division Multiplexer is dominating the market of optical transport network by technology and has reached USD 5.98 Billion in the year 2017 and is also expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 15.65%.

• By Service: Network Design is dominating the market of optical transport network by service and has reached USD 7.96 Billion in the year 2017. Network Support is the fastest growing at an 17.36% CAGR.

• By Component: Optical Switch is dominating the market of optical transport network by component and has reached USD 5.77 Billion in the year 2017. However, Optical Packet Platform is the fastest growing at 17.01% CAGR during the forecasted period.

By End-User: IT & Telecommunication is dominating the market of optical transport network ny end-user and has reached USD 5.15 Billion in the year 2017. However, Healthcare is the fastest growing with 17.54% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of fiber optic cable assemblies market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in fiber optic cable assemblies market as it has huge demand as it provides much greater bandwidth.

The fiber optic cable assemblies market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for fiber optic cable assemblies market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

• Enterprise IT

• Distribution Centers

• Software Developers

• Cyber security Companies

• Telecom Service providers

